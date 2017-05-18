Search for NLFD chief to cost $16,000 Podhajsky 05/21/17 A search for a full-time fire chief in North Liberty is expected to cost $16,000. City administrator Ryan Heiar admitted in a memo to the city council that the cost is "substantial" but says will allow for a thorough evaluation process to find a good fit for the department and the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.