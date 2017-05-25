QC-IC shuttle updating fleet, reducin...

QC-IC shuttle updating fleet, reducing fares

IC shuttle updating fleet, reducing fares Podhajsky 05/26/17 Traveling between Iowa City and the Quad Cities is getting a little cheaper. River Bend Transit has announced it is starting a new QC-IC Express route and cutting the price to use the shuttle in half.

