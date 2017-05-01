Prayer service planned for UI student who died in Missouri
A prayer service is planned for Tuesday night for Kamil Jackowski, the University of Iowa student that died in Missouri over the weekend. According to a Facebook group created by Peter Fassnacht, the service will be held from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. at St. John Newman in Iowa City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|24
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC