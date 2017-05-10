PART 1 - Rep. Dave Loebsack interview

PART 1 - Rep. Dave Loebsack interview

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

Democratic Representative Dave Loebsack sat down with KCRG-TV9's Chief Investigative Reporter Josh Scheinblum to discuss a wide range of topics, including the mental health crisis unfolding, the GOP healthcare plan, and Rep. Loebsack's campaign contributions. Congressman Dave Loebsack takes the podium during the Johnson County Democrats Fall BBQ at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Iowa City on Sunday, October 5, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC