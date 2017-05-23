Olive Wine, Bent River Brewery team for new Snake Alley District Music Fest
Wine-, beer- and music-lovers will find something to enjoy Saturday at the Snake Alley District Music Fest, hosted by Olive Wine and Bent River Brewing Co. Andy Stott, general manager of Bent River, described the inaugural fest as a "street party" to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend and the new businesses that have recently opened in the area.
