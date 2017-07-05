Name of final UI Nursing dean candidate released
Name of final UI Nursing dean candidate released Podhajsky 05/07/17 The fourth candidate for the University of Iowa College of Nursing dean will be on campus this week. The UI says Julie Johnson Zerwic will be the final candidate for the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC