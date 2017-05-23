Manslaughter charges dropped against Milam
Justin Milam, 31, of West Chester, who led Washington County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night will be sentenced in Washington County district court on June 2 for charges in connection with the 2015 death of a Wellman woman. Washington County Attorney John Gish said he plans to seek prison time for the Class D felony charge of operating while intoxicated third offense that Milam has pleaded guilty to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC