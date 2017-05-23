Manslaughter charges dropped against Milam

Justin Milam, 31, of West Chester, who led Washington County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night will be sentenced in Washington County district court on June 2 for charges in connection with the 2015 death of a Wellman woman. Washington County Attorney John Gish said he plans to seek prison time for the Class D felony charge of operating while intoxicated third offense that Milam has pleaded guilty to.

