Man accused in UI campus assaults to use insanity defense

An Iowa City man charged with sexually assaulting numerous students and employees on the University of Iowa campus plans to use an insanity defense. The Press-Citizen reports that court records show an attorney for 34-year-old Adam Weinstein filed notice that Weinstein will claim insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication when his case goes to trial later this year.

