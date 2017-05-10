Major projects scheduled for I-380, H...

Major projects scheduled for I-380, Highway 1 in latest DOT five-year plan

Major projects scheduled for I-380, Highway 1 in latest DOT five-year plan Podhajsky 05/10/17 The Iowa Department of Transportation's newest five-year Transportation Improvement Program shows plenty of construction planned for Johnson County. Much of the work planned for the area revolves around the reconstruction of the Interstate 380/Interstate 80 interchange, with projects scheduled in preparation for and part of that project.

