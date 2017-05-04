Lederman Bail Bonds offers $10,000 re...

Lederman Bail Bonds offers $10,000 reward for info on shooting

The Iowa City employer of a bail bondsman shot to death at the office where he worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting. The Press-Citizen reports that Lederman Bail Bonds is making the offer as police continue their investigation into the death of 34-year-old Jonathan Wieseler.

