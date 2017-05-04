Judith A. Kiefer
A Mass of Christian Burial for Judith Ann Kiefer, 78, of Kalona will be held Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Richmond with Father David Brownfield officiating. Burial will follow at Mt.
