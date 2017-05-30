Jimmy Dale Bainbridge

Jimmy Dale Bainbridge

There are 1 comment on the The Fairfield Ledger story from Friday May 26, titled Jimmy Dale Bainbridge.

Jimmy Dale Bainbridge, 59, of Fairfield, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Mr. Bainbridge was born Feb. 21, 1958, in Fairfield to Robert Eugene and Dorothy Barber Bainbridge.

Matt

Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
This clown had a police record a mile long. Surprised he lived as long as he did.
