Jimmy Dale Bainbridge
Jimmy Dale Bainbridge, 59, of Fairfield, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Mr. Bainbridge was born Feb. 21, 1958, in Fairfield to Robert Eugene and Dorothy Barber Bainbridge.
Canada
#1 6 hrs ago
This clown had a police record a mile long. Surprised he lived as long as he did.
