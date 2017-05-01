Iowa college students help boy withou...

Iowa college students help boy without most of arm ride bike

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

An 8-year-old boy who was born without most of his right arm was able to learn to ride a bicycle thanks to the ingenuity of four University of Iowa biomedical engineering students. Jonny Cole was having difficulty learning to ride because neither he nor his father, Douglas Cole, could figure out how to keep him balanced long enough to move a bike forward, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16) Oct '16 wichita-rick 24
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC