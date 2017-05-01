Iowa college students help boy without most of arm ride bike
An 8-year-old boy who was born without most of his right arm was able to learn to ride a bicycle thanks to the ingenuity of four University of Iowa biomedical engineering students. Jonny Cole was having difficulty learning to ride because neither he nor his father, Douglas Cole, could figure out how to keep him balanced long enough to move a bike forward, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.
