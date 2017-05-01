Iowa City Police looking for 'suspicious' vehicle that approached teen girls
Iowa City Police are looking for what they're calling a "suspicious vehicle" and 2 male adults after two teens reported the occupants approached them. According to a news release, it happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday near Paddock Boulevard and Heinz Road in the city's southeast side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
