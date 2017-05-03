Iowa City pizza shop named best in Iowa

Iowa City pizza shop named best in Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

A family-run shop in business since 1957 is named as having the best pizza in Iowa by USA Today College. A & A Pagliai's Pizza in Iowa City was recently given the distinction because its pies "are made with local ingredients in stone hearth ovens, delivering thin, crispy pies with bubbling cheese that'll give you satisfaction in every bite."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16) Oct '16 wichita-rick 24
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC