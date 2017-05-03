Iowa City pizza shop named best in Iowa

A family-run shop in business since 1957 is named as having the best pizza in Iowa by USA Today College. A & A Pagliai's Pizza in Iowa City was recently given the distinction because its pies "are made with local ingredients in stone hearth ovens, delivering thin, crispy pies with bubbling cheese that'll give you satisfaction in every bite."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.