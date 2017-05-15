Iowa City officials to be more vocal for the 2018 legislative session
In discussing the 2017 legislative session on Tuesday, multiple councilors expressed their desire for the city to get in front of state legislators - including the governor - more often. The city had a number of bills go against their legislative priorities, most notably a preemption of home rule in regard to the minimum wage and rental housing regulations.
