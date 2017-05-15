Iowa City offers option to pay for parking on your cell phone
It's called Passport Parking and it starts with going to the website ppprk.com or downloading the app on your phone. "You know you pull up to a meter and everybody's searching for coins and in this day and age rarely does anybody have a stack of coins sitting in their vehicle," says Jim Sayre, University of Iowa Associate Director for Parking & Transportation.
