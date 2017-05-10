Iowa Board of Regents to consider tui...

Iowa Board of Regents to consider tuition hikes at 3 schools

Sunday May 7 Read more: Hawk Eye

The Iowa Board of Regents is considering tuition hikes at the state's three public universities next school year to help offset millions of dollars in budget cuts. The proposed tuition hike would increase in-state base tuition for undergraduate students by $216 for the 2017-18 academic year at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

