Iowa Bar based on The Legend of Zelda specializes in milk

If you're saving the world from destruction and have 20 Rupees to spare, or if you're just passing through the University of Iowa campus, you might want to stop by Jonny's Milk Bar. The bar, based on The Legend of Zelda video games, operates out of Wild Bill 's Coffeeshop in Iowa City and specializes in milk.

