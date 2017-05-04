Iowa Bar based on The Legend of Zelda specializes in milk
If you're saving the world from destruction and have 20 Rupees to spare, or if you're just passing through the University of Iowa campus, you might want to stop by Jonny's Milk Bar. The bar, based on The Legend of Zelda video games, operates out of Wild Bill 's Coffeeshop in Iowa City and specializes in milk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC