IC Police arrest sexual assault suspect

IC Police arrest sexual assault suspect

IC Police arrest sexual assault suspect Hunter 5/12/17 Iowa City police believe they have the man who broke into an Iowa City home and assaulted a woman. 47 year-old Robert Bryant was arrested Friday morning on DNA analysis and identical match.

