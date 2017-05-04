IC man lands in jail after asking police to take him there
IC man lands in jail after asking police to take him there Podhajsky 05/05/17 You can't always get what you want but police were willing to grant an Iowa City man's request to go to jail on Friday. Police say 22-year-old Andrew Roberts of South Van Buren Street had walked into the middle of the 200 block of East Washington Street a little before 2 a.m. Friday.
