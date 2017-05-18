IC Man Arrested in UIHC Assault

IC Man Arrested in UIHC Assault Lang 5/22/17 Allegedly assaulting his live-in girlfriend at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has lead to an Iowa City man's arrest. UI Police say just after 11:30 Saturday night witnesses saw 22-year-old Jasper Verrohn Kennell Washington of Eastbrook Drive physically fighting with the woman inside a car at the south entrance to the Papajohn Pavilion.

