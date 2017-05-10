IC man arrested after having multiple...

IC man arrested after having multiple pounds of marijuana mailed to him

IC man arrested after having multiple pounds of marijuana mailed to him Podhajsky 05/11/17 An Iowa City man is in custody after police say he had multiple pounds of marijuana sent to him in the mail. U.S. Postal Service agents marked a package as suspicious that was destined for 20-year-old Brett Wilkins' home on Church Street.

