IC man accused of violating no-contact order more than 1000 times Podhajsky 05/25/17 Police say an Iowa City man violated a no-contact order by calling the protected party more than 1000 times in less than a three-month period. Isidore Nagueza of Westgate Street had been arrested for assaulting his 17-year-old girlfriend on March 17. Police say from that date, he called the woman 941 times on a recorded phone line in the Johnson County Jail.

