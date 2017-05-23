IC man accused of violating no-contac...

IC man accused of violating no-contact order more than 1000 times

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

IC man accused of violating no-contact order more than 1000 times Podhajsky 05/25/17 Police say an Iowa City man violated a no-contact order by calling the protected party more than 1000 times in less than a three-month period. Isidore Nagueza of Westgate Street had been arrested for assaulting his 17-year-old girlfriend on March 17. Police say from that date, he called the woman 941 times on a recorded phone line in the Johnson County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC