IC council takes first step to mitigate impact of residential redevelopment
The Iowa City city council has taken the initial steps to prevent future situations like what happened at the former Rose Oaks Apartments in 2016. The council unanimously approved the first reading of amendments to the Comprehensive Plan aimed at mitigating the effects of tenants being displaced during a redevelopment.
