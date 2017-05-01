IC City Council OK's development plan Podhajsky/Hunter 05/01/17 The newest iteration of the Iowa City Hall parking lot and fire station project was given the OK by the City Council last night. The city will enter into a development agreement with developer Jesse Allen, with more than $4 million in TIF funding and a $650,000 forgivable loan.

