Hundreds of Iowa junior high students clean trails, creeks
Hundreds of seventh-graders have done their part to help clean up the creeks and trails around the Iowa City suburb of North Liberty. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that 300 North Central Junior High students participated in the Friday cleanup effort.
