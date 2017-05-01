Hear Saturn's 'Big Empty' from Cassin...

Hear Saturn's 'Big Empty' from Cassini, Which Just Made 2nd Ring Dive

The space between Saturn and its rings is eerily silent: Researchers monitoring the Cassini spacecraft were surprised to encounter almost no dust and debris during the spacecraft's first dramatic dive through the gap, and you can hear the strange lack of impacts in a new NASA video . Today , the craft made its second of 22 such dives at 3:38 p.m. EDT through the previously-unexplored 1,200-mile-wide region.

