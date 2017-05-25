Hawkeye Noah Fant Threatened With Gun...

Hawkeye Noah Fant Threatened With Gun in Omaha

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Noah Fant #87 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs after a reception in the fourth quarter in front of safety Nathan Gerry #25 and linebacker Josh Banderas #52 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on November 25, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. IOWA CITY, IA- NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Noah Fant #87 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs after a reception in the fourth quarter in front of safety Nathan Gerry #25 and linebacker Josh Banderas #52 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on November 25, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16) May 30 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Iowa City duplex fire causes $75,000 in damage;... (Aug '15) May 30 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Arrest made in 2015 accidental shooting on Huds... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr '17 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC