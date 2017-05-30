Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Iowa City
There are 1 comment on the KCRG story from Thursday May 25, titled Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Iowa City. In it, KCRG reports that:
The Des Moines suburb of Ankeny is the only large Midwestern city to rank among the fastest growing cities in the nation. New U.S. Census estimates released Thursday show that Ankeny's population jumped 28.6 percent between 2010 and 2016 to reach 58,627.
#1 Tuesday May 30
TRUTH:(Not Conspiracy) The UNIVERSITY OF IOWA PSYCHOLOGICALLY ABUSES THEIR GOOD PATIENTS (Especially US MENTAL PATIENTS) AND DOES HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION ON THEIR GOOD PATIENTS AND TORTURES THEIR MENTAL PATIENTS WITH HOURS AND HOURS OF FILMS/MOVIES ABOUT MENTAL PATIENT ABUSE SUCH AS ELECTROCONVULSIVE TORTURE THERAPY (Therapy MY ASS!) AND LOBOTOMIES TO FURTHER INDUCE MENTAL TRAUMA IN THE DEEPER SUB BASEMENT (Where The REALLY OLD PART OF THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA FROM THE 1800'S? MEETS THE NEWER PART OF THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS) TO CAUSE CONSTANT FEAR AND BEHAVIORAL CONDITIONING INTO ALL OF US MENTAL PATIENTS. And ALSO: THEY DENY THE MENTAL PATIENTS FOOD AND DRINK TOO. THIS HAS MESSED ME UP FOR LIFE EVEN IF SOMEDAY I GET A HOLD OF A REAL TIME MACHINE FOR RIGHT NOW I'M MESSED UP MENTALLY BECAUSE OF THE PART THAT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA PLAYED IN MY LIFE. ONE OR MORE OF THE NAZI CONTROL FREAK STAFF ALSO LITERALLY AND VERBALLY THREATENED ME WITH SENDING ME TO THE DEEP LOCK MHMR NEARBY ALSO.
