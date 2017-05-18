Ed Stone choir concert featuring musi...

Ed Stone choir concert featuring music by Burlington composer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hawk Eye

Melissa Carper, a music teacher at Edward Stone Middle School, plays William Leander Sheetz's "Take Me Back to Burlington" on the piano while, from left, Piper Cole, Graceanne Strabala and Abby Voyles, all 14, perform in a classroom at the school. Honor choir sopranos and altos will sing the song at the school concert, which begins at 7 p.m. today in the school's auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC