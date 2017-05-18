Ed Stone choir concert featuring music by Burlington composer

Melissa Carper, a music teacher at Edward Stone Middle School, plays William Leander Sheetz's "Take Me Back to Burlington" on the piano while, from left, Piper Cole, Graceanne Strabala and Abby Voyles, all 14, perform in a classroom at the school. Honor choir sopranos and altos will sing the song at the school concert, which begins at 7 p.m. today in the school's auditorium.

