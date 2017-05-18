Dubuque man arrested following chase ...

Dubuque man arrested following chase on Highway 6

Dubuque man arrested following chase on Highway 6 Podhajsky 05/21/17 A Dubuque man has been taken into custody for leading police on a chase on Highway 6 on Friday. Police identified Charles Bever, 27, as the suspect after he called 911 for an ambulance about 11 hours after the chase happened.

