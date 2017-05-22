Doctors from UIHC, Ecuador share new techniques to help patients in both countries
Doctors from Iowa City and Ecuador are teaming up for surgery, and they're learning from each other while helping patients in both countries. Doctors from Ecuador collaborate with doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to learn new medical techniques on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC