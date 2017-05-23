Darla Marie Upah, 81, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Unity Point Health in Marshalltown. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, IA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.