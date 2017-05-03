CPD trying to locate alleged liquor store thief
CPD trying to locate alleged liquor store thief Podhajsky 05/03/17 Coralville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged thief. Police have not given many details on the incident other than to say it happened at Keystone Liquor on 2nd Street on Saturday.
