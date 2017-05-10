Couple Found Lying Down Intoxicated o...

Couple Found Lying Down Intoxicated on Ped Mall Fight Police, Get Arrested

Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Couple Found Lying Down Intoxicated on Ped Mall Fight Police, Get Arrested Lang 5/14/17 A couple found lying face-down and intoxicated on the Ped Mall was arrested early Saturday morning after they began fighting with police who stopped to help them. Iowa City Police were on foot patrol outside DC's when they noticed a man and woman face-down on the ground.

Iowa City, IA

