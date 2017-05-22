Coralville Man Convicted in IC Burglary Case Back Behind Bars Lang 5/22/17 A Coralville man convicted in a three year old burglary case is back behind bars after absconding from a local halfway house. 21-year-old Donald Marshall was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:15 Saturday morning.

