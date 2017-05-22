Coralville Man Convicted in IC Burglary Case Back Behind Bars
Coralville Man Convicted in IC Burglary Case Back Behind Bars Lang 5/22/17 A Coralville man convicted in a three year old burglary case is back behind bars after absconding from a local halfway house. 21-year-old Donald Marshall was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:15 Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC