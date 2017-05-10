Colorado Man Faces 25 Harassment Charges After Multiple Johnson County Threats Lang 5/13/17 A Colorado man faces 25 separate harassment charges after allegedly making threats toward one or more Johnson County residents. 29-year-old Omer Eltigani Khogali of Denver was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 6:15 Thursday night.

