CLE on Wealth Transfer Law in Comparative & International Perspective

Wealth Transfer Law in Comparative & International Perspective

The Iowa Law Review & ACTEC Foundation are holding a symposium entitled, Wealth Transfer Law in Comparative & International Perspective , which will take place Friday, September 8, 2017, at the University of Iowa College of Law in Iowa City, Iowa. Provided below is a description of the symposium: Please join us for a discussion on wealth transfer law with our outstanding speakers and enjoy free attendance! Panel 1 will discuss the comparative and international perspectives on succession, beginning at 9 AM.

