Chong G. Ying
Chong Gong Ying, known to friends as "Ying," died April 25, 2017 at his home in Washington, Iowa following a brief illness. A celebration honoring Ying's life will be held in the United Presbyterian Home main dining hall May 20, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Ying was born in Lishui, China, in the province of Zhejiang, on July 22, 1933, the seventh of ten children born to Lun Yin Whang and Der Fan Ying.
