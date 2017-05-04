Burlington couple accused in large th...

Burlington couple accused in large theft from Coralville Wal-Mart

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Burlington couple accused in large theft from Coralville Wal-Mart Podhajsky 05/07/17 A Burlington couple is accused of trying to walk out of an Iowa City store with more than $1000 worth of merchandise. Arrest records indicate surveillance video caught the theft at the Coralville Wal-Mart on the morning of April 26. That's when police say 33-year-old Tosha Clouse and 27-year-old Christopher Oberlander loaded up a shopping cart and left without paying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Fri jessicaH 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC