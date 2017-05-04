Burlington couple accused in large theft from Coralville Wal-Mart Podhajsky 05/07/17 A Burlington couple is accused of trying to walk out of an Iowa City store with more than $1000 worth of merchandise. Arrest records indicate surveillance video caught the theft at the Coralville Wal-Mart on the morning of April 26. That's when police say 33-year-old Tosha Clouse and 27-year-old Christopher Oberlander loaded up a shopping cart and left without paying.

