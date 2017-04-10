Woman arrested after disabled son's bedroom found in squalid condition
Woman arrested after disabled son's bedroom found in squalid condition Podhajsky 04/12/17 Police have arrested an Iowa City woman after they say they found her disabled son's bed covered in his own waste. Officers were called to 3106 Raven Street a little before 7:30 Tuesday night on a report of a fight in progress.
