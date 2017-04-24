UI announces second candidate for College of Nursing dean
UI announces second candidate for College of Nursing dean Podhajsky 04/25/17 The second candidate for the University of Iowa College of Nursing dean will be on campus this week. The UI announced on Tuesday that Linda Lewandowski will be in Iowa City on Wednesday and Thursday to conduct interviews and take part in open forums.
