Two arrested on robbery charges; possibly connected to Wieseler murder Podhajsky 04/28/17 Iowa City Police have arrested two men on multiple charges and say they may be tied to the murder of a local bail bondsman. Police on Thursday took 21-year-old Christopher Bertling and 20-year-old Joseph Williams into custody related to a pair of robberies.

