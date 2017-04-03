?Trial delayed for man accused in two...

?Trial delayed for man accused in two Iowa City gas station robberies

Trial delayed for man accused in two Iowa City gas station robberies Podhajsky 04/06/17 Trial has been delayed for a Chicago man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Iowa City. Corey Lindsey was to be tried starting Tuesday on two counts each of 1st Degree Robbery and 2nd Degree Kidnapping.

