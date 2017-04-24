Those killed on the job honored during Friday service
Those killed on the job honored during Friday service Podhajsky 04/28/17 Friday's Workers Memorial Day service had to be moved inside due to rain but about 40 people gathered to remember those killed on the job in Iowa. Those in attendance read off the names of the 34 killed and called for continued efforts to make jobsites safer.
