Seminar focuses on assault traumas

During a discussion Monday evening on the impact of traumatic events on people's lives, many of the people in the audience began discussing the possibility of Washington County creating its own "soft interview" area for the victims of traumatic events. The lecture, titled "Mind, Body and Trauma Connection," was held at the Washington Public Library as part of the events of Sexual Assault Awareness Month of Washington County.

