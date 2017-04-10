Robert D. Hartzler
Robert Dean Hartzler, 73, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, in the Bird House Hospice of Johnson County in Iowa City. Family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road in Coralville, with a celebration of life service at 12:30 p.m. According to Mr. Hartzler's request, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa College of Medicine Deeded Body Program.
