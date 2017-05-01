Rare Central newt found in eastern Iowa during field trip
A central newt is shown. Brody Hiscock, an Iowa City School District fifth-grader, found a Central newt during the district's annual School of the Wild field trip in Johnson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|24
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC