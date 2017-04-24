Rabbit Punch Lands Iowa Man Behind Bars

APRIL 26--An Iowa man is behind bars after knocking a female hospital employee unconscious upon "learning his pet rabbit had died," police According to a court affidavit, Adam Louis, 45, was arrested Wednesday following a violent confrontation at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Police allege that Louis, a Cedar Rapids resident, "punched a female health care provider in the face knocking her unconscious after learning his pet rabbit had died."

